ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2019 schedule of Night at the Symphony, from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, was released Friday and includes four new concerts.

Night at the Symphony is a broadcast from the Nine Network of Public Media, recorded at Powell Hall. It airs the first Sunday of every month.

The fifth season will begin this Sunday, featuring the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, on February 3 at 5 p.m.

The following concerts will be new this season:

Lift Every Voice: A Black History Month Celebration

Kevin McBeth, conductor

St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus

St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra

Gemma New, conductor

Tchaikovsky's Sixth

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Franck’s D Minor and Dukas‘ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Gilbert Varga, conductor

Go to the Nine Network’s website to watch episodes.

