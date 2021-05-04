HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Schlafly Beer announced Tuesday that the brewery will open a location in Illinois.
Coming this fall, the craft brewery will take over a 71-year-old building at 907 Main Street in Highland. The location will be Schlafly's first brewpub in Illinois and is expected to open in late fall of 2021.
Schlafly has three brewpubs in the St. Louis area.
According to the brewery, they will hire 50-60 employees for the Highland location and will begin taking applications for all positions later this summer.
