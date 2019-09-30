When the Cardinals announce their 25-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, there are sure to be a few disappointed players. To reach the mountaintop of the NL Central, the Cardinals received contributions from far more players than they can include on a postseason roster. That means some difficult decisions will have to be made.
Below, I'll outline my picks for the postseason roster, then speculate on where my personal choices might differ from the direction the Cardinals could go.
Italicized are the Cardinals projected starters, in bold are potentially controversial selections for the roster.
Catchers (2): Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters
Infielders (6): Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Rangel Ravelo
Outfielders (5): Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader, Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena
Starting pitchers (4): Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson
Relievers (8): Carlos Martinez, Giovanny Gallegos, John Brebbia, Andrew Miller, Tyler Webb, Ryan Helsley, Dominic Leone, Daniel Ponce de Leon
Until we see the official announcement, it's hard to guess exactly which bubble players will be included. I left (at least) two players off my preferred Cardinals postseason roster that are likely to end up having spots on the real one: Yairo Munoz and John Gant. I'll dive into why the Cardinals could include both on the 25-man playoff roster before highlighting why I would leave them off.
First, Yairo Munoz. As he's been a fixture on the St. Louis bench for the entire summer, I predict he'll end up there when the Cardinals take on Atlanta later this week. Manager Mike Shildt employed a 'dance with who brung you' mentality in his lineup construction down the stretch run of the season. For better or worse, I believe the same concept could apply to the makeup of his playoff roster.
Beyond the status quo factor working in Munoz's favor, there's the matter of Kolten Wong's hamstring. One of the most dynamic players on club, Wong is a lock for the roster if the Cardinals believe he's healthy enough to give it a go. But soft tissue injuries have the stubborn tendency to linger; return to action before you're ready, and the risk of re-aggravating the injury is considerable. So while I'd expect the Cardinals to include Wong on the roster, it's conceivable they'd do so alongside an insurance policy.
If Wong can't go, the probable starting alignment is Tommy Edman at second base with Matt Carpenter at third. But off the bench in that scenario, the Cardinals would likely want another versatile infielder available. Greg Garcia and Daniel Descalso aren't here anymore, so that role would fall in the lap of Munoz and his .653 OPS.
And now we've stumbled upon my reasoning for excluding Munoz; aside from the fielding positions he's generally been asked to fill, Munoz doesn't bring anything to the table. Offensively, he's not a threat off the bench. He's not a particularly good defender at any position. He's not a candidate to steal you a run as a pinch-running weapon. He just... happens to have the manager's trust to stand at any of the infield positions when the Cardinals are on defense.
Well, Matt Carpenter can do that, too (except shortstop, but Edman can stand there). I'd like to think the Cardinals can more effectively utilize the spots on their bench.
How about Randy Arozarena? Sure, he can't play the middle-infield, but if multiple injuries befall your infielders in the divisional round of the playoffs, just bring Munoz in as an injury substitute at that point. What Arozarena can offer the Cardinals postseason roster is athleticism in every facet of the game.
With Memphis this season, Arozarena compiled a robust 1.028 OPS. Though his opportunities in St. Louis were sparse, he flashed that same offensive upside with a .300/.391/.500 batting line in 23 plate appearances. Mike Shildt clung to Harrison Bader with a particular ferocity despite the starting center fielder's .191/.274/.372 September slash line. I won't pretend Arozarena would suddenly be deployed over Bader in a postseason setting, but I could envision numerous scenarios in which his skill set would prove more value than Munoz's in the NLDS.
Rangel Ravelo should also get the nod over Munoz as a pinch-hitting ace for the Cardinals. Ravelo excelled in his role in September, putting together an .854 OPS for the month. Munoz's was .490. Tyler O'Neill's was .508. The latter two weren't trusted for as many chances this month as Ravelo or Arozarena. Hopefully roster longevity has less to do with these decisions than present productivity.
The same argument applies on the pitching side. With Michael Wacha's shoulder on the fritz, Dominic Leone could land a spot in the bullpen based upon a 2.57 ERA in September. Still, he's not even a great choice given that his 1.86 WHIP was one of the worst among the relief corps over the last month. I'm not married to his spot, but it's honestly slim pickings.
The Cardinals bullpen wasn't the same reliable unit in September that it had been for the bulk of the season prior. Several relief mainstays, like John Brebbia (7.36 ERA) and Andrew Miller (8.10 ERA), performed well below their season averages during the final stretch of the campaign. But there was no one for whom this was more true among Cardinals relievers than John Gant.
Arguably Shildt's most reliable bullpen ace through the first couple months of the season, Gant finished September having thrown just 4.2 innings while allowing seven earned runs (13.50 ERA).
Old habits die hard when it comes to managing a bullpen; it's got to be mind-numbingly frustrating to feel like you suddenly can't deploy a specific reliever in the very situations for which he was previously your go-to man. Shildt powered through this mindset in September, often using Gant with the game on the line in pressurized situations.
Gant responded by allowing more men to reach base (15, on eight walks and seven hits) in September than the number of men he retired (14) for the month. When Gant is going well, there are few pitchers in the game you'd rather see on the mound with the game on the line. In September, he wasn't that guy, which makes dangerous Shildt's tendency to still use him as though he is.
At first glance, I felt I'd sooner see Genesis Cabrera get the nod for the Cardinals bullpen in the NLDS. When he returned to St. Louis as a September call-up, Cabrera looked like a sharper pitcher than when we'd seen him with the Cardinals earlier in the year. With Andrew Miller looking nearly as rough in September as Gant did, I liked the idea of including Cabrera as a third lefty behind Tyler Webb as insurance to Miller. But looking at the numbers, Braves crush left-handed pitching as a team. Freddie Freeman (.750 OPS vs. LHP) and Nick Markakis (.653) are the primary candidates for the LOOGY treatment, and Shildt's going to give those opportunities to Miller whether we like it or not. The Cardinals signed him precisely for these spots, so they're going to use him, come what may.
That's where I'd take my chances on the scarcely used Daniel Ponce de Leon for the last spot out of the Cardinals bullpen. It's highly unlikely we'll see it happen; every reliever in St. Louis' September bullpen appeared in more games than Ponce, including Mike Mayers and Junior Fernandez, to whom we're not giving more than a passing glance. I think I'd even take Fernandez over Gant at this point, based on trust that Shildt would be more cautious in the deployment of the former. The same premise applies for Leone over Gant, as I feel Shildt would be more inclined to shy away from Leone in high-leverage. I'm not sure the same applies for his usage of Gant, who appears to be running on fumes this time of year.
(Also of note: Another player that could be considered for a roster spot is Andrew Knizner, but his inclusion would be more about how the Cardinals view Matt Wieters' bat than how they view Knizner ability to contribute at this point. If the Cardinals prefer the freedom to deploy the switch-hitting Wieters as a pinch-hitter over Ravelo, it's conceivable they could carry three catchers, with Knizner as the beneficiary, likely only to play in an emergency extra-innings scenario. That wouldn't be my choice.)
