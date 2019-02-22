A chance for isolated storms through early evening, then a wind advisory from midnight tonight through Sunday afternoon.
This Afternoon: 50s. Isolated showers or storms. Cloudy. Winds: South southeast 10-20 mph.
This Evening: 50s. Drying out and turning windy. Winds: Southwest 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Tonight: Low 35. Stronger winds after midnight. Gusts reach near or over 45 mph through Sunday morning.
A Wind Advisory begins at midnight for the entire area. It expires at noon Sunday for the St. Louis Metro. The wind Advisory expires at 6 PM Sunday north of St. Louis.
Sunday: High 45. Very windy! Sustained winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near or over 45 mph. Strongest winds in the morning, however the afternoon winds will still gust to around 30 to 35 mph. Otherwise mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny and cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.