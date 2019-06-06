Saturday: High 79. Scattered showers possible through this evening. Isolated thunder possible from this afternoon through this evening. Rain chance 40%. Wind: Northeast 7-10 mph.
Sunday: Low 68/High 82. Very spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible anytime from the morning into the afternoon, ending early evening. Rain chance 20%.
Detailed crest forecasts and local flood impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
