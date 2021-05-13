ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A propane plant went up in flames just outside of Springfield in southwest Missouri on Thursday.
As many as 10,000 small tanks caught fire. So not only were there a large amount of small explosions, but tanks were flying into the air. Watch the above video to see the scary scene.
It took fire crews about three hours to get flames under control. One employee was treated for injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.