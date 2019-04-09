ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Scape American Bistro announced Tuesday that it will close its doors after Easter brunch on April 21.
The restaurant, located on Maryland Plaza, opened in 2007.
“We had a great run, and we’d like to thank our loyal customers, neighbors and staff for joining us over the past dozen years,” said owner Ted Koplar. “We’ll still be open for two weeks, and we’d love to see some familiar faces and regulars one more time.”
Koplar Properties, which owns the building where Scape is located, said it is in talks with those interested in bringing another restaurant to the space.
