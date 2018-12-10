ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising holiday shoppers to be aware of five common scams during this time of the year.
Online shopping is the first scam on the list. The organization says they hear about shoppers who paid for items online, but received little to nothing in return. Their advice is to look for the “BBB’s Accredited Business seal,” and to click on it to confirm it’s real.
“People can be trusting this time of year, and scammers know that,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis President and CEO. "The best way to thwart scammers is to be cautious and make sure you’re working with trustworthy businesses.”
Other ways to check the retailer’s authenticity is by confirming the company has a physical address and telephone number and making sure any page you enter personal or financial information has ”https://” at the beginning of the address or URL.
Another common holiday scam is online ads for hot toys and gadgets. Toy stores will inevitably sell out of the number one toy on a child’s gift list. Online sites like eBay or Craigslist may have the items, but at a much steeper price.
To avoid giving money to a fraudulent business, the BBB suggests looking for local sellers and conducting business in person; never wire money as payment. Bringing a friend and meeting in a public location is also highly recommended.
Other holiday scams gift givers should avoid are bogus charity pleas and phishing emails. The BBB advises consumers should always research the charity and not open any links or attachments in emails until it’s confirmed they are not malicious.
