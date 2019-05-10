TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Troy, Missouri police are warning that an email being sent to businesses to solicit support on the behalf of Troy Buchanan High School is not legitimate. Businesses started receiving the email on Monday, asking them to buy ads in a printed schedule for the high school football team.
Mooney Marketing is one of the business that received an email.
“I saw it and thought there was something suspicious about it and contacted the athletic director," said Tony Mooney.
The email said it’s from someone named Jane Lester and says ads cost $300 and $500. The email also gives businesses the chance to opt out of receiving future solicitations by clicking on a hyperlink email address to replay. However, it may be an attempt to infect the computer with malware.
The Lincoln County R3 School District wasn’t happy that scammers were portraying themselves as representatives of the district to take advantage of the strong community support.
"We really feel that it's unfortunate. Because our community is incredibly generous. So to hear something like that it's disheartening for us," said Audrey Henebry, community relations specialist.
News 4 did some checking and found a similar email had been sent to businesses in Fulton, Missouri, Bartlett, Illinois, Estherville, Iowa and Janesville Minnesota.
Troy Police warn businesses to be wary of solicitations that give the impression it’s from an organization that’s reaching out on behalf of a school
"Typically any organization like that is going to have a Facebook page or a website. And get a phone number and contact somebody to verify they are the group that is actually sending this email," said Detective Tony Stewart.
