JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department is warning residents to be leery of anyone who shows up at their house unsolicited encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.
The health department said they were notified that someone claiming to be a staff member was providing private vaccines to residents. Officials said staff will not show up to anyone’s door without an appointment.
All Jefferson County Health Department employees should have official identification with them. Residents can also call the health department offices at 636-797-3737 to confirm the identity of an employee prior to opening their door.
