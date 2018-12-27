ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Overland Police Department wants residents to be aware of a new Ameren scam going after customer's money.
The Department received several reports from people about being contacted by someone from "Ameren UE" demanding money.
Police said the caller asks for immediate pay on the phone and threats to shut off electricity if the customers do not pay.
Utility companies do not conduct business this way and the police want you to spread the word.
