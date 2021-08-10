ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – A one-car crash on Interstate 55 near downtown St. Louis was briefly shut down Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Gravois Road. Police said at least one person was injured after a car crashed into a guardrail. The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
