SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Southbound I-55 is closed between Union and Reavis Barracks due to a shooting.
Police say a man was driving southbound on I-55 near Union when he was shot.
The shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they closed the southbound lanes to investigate.
