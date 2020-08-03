ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Southbound I-44 is closed near the Archgrounds because two pedestrians were hit by a car, police said.
The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Police say two women were inside a car that was having mechanical problems. The two were waiting outside the car for roadside assistance when they were hit. One of the victims suffered critical injuries.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating. The driver stayed at the scene.
