SB I-270 reopen following Tuesday morning crash

Tuesday crash

The southbound lanes of I-270 were closed past Dougherty Ferry Tuesday.

 MoDOT

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --  A portion of southbound Interstate 270 was closed in St. Louis County for a short time Tuesday morning. 

The lanes were closed past Dougherty Ferry following a crash around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes reopened around 11:20 a.m. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally told News 4 injuries were reported. They later said no one was injured in the crash. 

