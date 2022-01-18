SB I-270 reopen following Tuesday morning crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A portion of southbound Interstate 270 was closed in St. Louis County for a short time Tuesday morning.
The lanes were closed past Dougherty Ferry following a crash around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes reopened around 11:20 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally told News 4 injuries were reported. They later said no one was injured in the crash.
