ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of southbound Interstate 170 in University City were reopened following a crash.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Delmar. News 4 crews spotted a tow truck uprighting an overturned car.
It is unknown if anyone was injured. All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.
