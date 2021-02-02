All lanes of southbound Interstate 170 near Delmar are shut down due to a crash.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of southbound Interstate 170 in University City were reopened following a crash. 

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Delmar. News 4 crews spotted a tow truck uprighting an overturned car. 

It is unknown if anyone was injured. All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

SB I-170 at Delmar

 

