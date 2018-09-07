ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 55 near Loughborough after a pedestrian was struck leaving one dead and multiple injured.
The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday night and all traffic is being diverted off at the nearest exit.
According to police, besides the one dead, four were injured and the vehicle remained on the scene.
Emergency crews tell News 4 that of the injured, one is in critical condition, one is in serious condition and two others have non-life threatening injuries.
SB I-55 & Loughborough - Fatal MVA w/multiple patients. Requesting additional resources. Please avoid the area. #STLCity #stlwx #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/pWtrk6NO2L— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 8, 2018
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.