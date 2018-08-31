ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The southbound Interstate 270 in St. Louis South County has been reopened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m.
The police department said the lanes were closed north of Route 21, between Gravois and Tesson Ferry, around 9:10 a.m. Friday.
According to Missouri America Water, a 20-inch water main break occurred in the area. Crews said the break appears to be underneath the interstate near Sappington.
Only a few water customers in the area are reportedly out of water until the repairs were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.