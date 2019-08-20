JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 near Route AA are open in Jefferson County following a crash.
Highway patrol officials told News 4 all the lanes were closed near Festus around 5 a.m. Tuesday due to a crash with injuries. Less than an hour later, one lane reopened to traffic.
All lanes reopened at 7 a.m.
