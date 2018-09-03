MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Only one lane of southbound Interstate 270 was open to traffic at Dorsett Road early Monday afternoon.
The Maryland Heights Police Department reported that a crash closed all but one lane around 12:20 p.m. Monday. About 20 minutes later, all the lanes reopened to traffic.
Additional details have not been released.
