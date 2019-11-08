JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two accidents closed all lanes of southbound I-55 in southern Jefferson County near Route AA for a few hours.
The accidents happened just before 8:00 p.m.
Police said a mini-van was hit by a tractor trailer and then bounced across the highway, hit the guard rail and then came to a rest in the fast lane.
A delivery driver then stopped to help. Police said another van or SUV then hit him, the mini-van and another semi.
The delivery driver was seriously hurt and airlifted to a hospital. The drivers of other vehicles involved were also taken to hospital. Information on their conditions was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.