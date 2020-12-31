ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- United States Attorney Jeff Jensen resigned and has been replaced by Salyer A. Fleming.
Jensen's resignation was effective at midnight on December 30.
Fleming was appointed the new US attorney on December 31 after being appointed by Attorney General William Barr on December 11.
Fleming, as United States Attorney, is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Missouri, her office said.
“Having spent the bulk of my legal career as an Assistant United States Attorney, I am deeply humbled and honored to serve the office and federal judicial district in this capacity,” said Fleming.
“I have immense respect for my colleagues, who work tirelessly to uphold the rule of law and fulfill the mission of the Department of Justice. I look forward to continuing this important and necessary work with our federal, state, and local partners."
Jensen announced he plans on joining a private law firm in the St. Louis area.
The Eastern District of Missouri covers 49 counties with staffed offices in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. The office has 76 attorneys and is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.
