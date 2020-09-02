ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Remember the last stage play or concert you saw?
While you probably remember what was happening on stage, off stage there's a lot of people working behind the scenes to make that show happen. People whose jobs are now gone due to the ongoing pandemic.
People like Gerald Pisk. He's been in the business 41 years.
"All I know is I'm starving like crazy here. I'm stuck. I'm gonna be outta money here in another month," said Pisk.
On Wednesday, workers with the International Alliance of Stage and Theater gathered in front of the federal courthouse downtown to urge the government to lend a hand to their hard-hit industry.
