ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is issuing a call to action for black men in the community.
The organization held an event Saturday focused on addressing public safety and offering resources for change, it was called the “Calling All Black Men to Action Town Hall Summit.”
"People don't listen as much to what we say as to what we do. We have to put our money where our mouth is. We have to be doers. Not just saying what we have to do," said attendee Ron Ross.
St. Louis police data reveals 143 of the victims out of the nearly 200 homicides in the city in 2019 were black men. Urban League President Michael McMillan said he wanted the “Save Our Son’s” initiative to push the summit to help black men to find ways to reduce crime, get jobs, renew hope and opportunity.
"Really, it is about empowerment of the individual, so they can be self-sufficient overall. But, today also talked about how to take ownership of your block and neighborhood, and being responsible in your community," McMillan said.
One attendee, just 15-years-old, went to the summit on his own, saying he does not want to become a statistic.
"It was a good experience. I'll definitely be coming back and getting involved in stuff like this. It was a good thing to do,” said Amon Wallace. "I mean, I saw a lot of young people come in. It was surprising. I expected to see a lot of old people, but there were young people."
“Save Our Sons” has been around since the unrest in Ferguson in 2014, but Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed started the summit this year.
"Well, you know, to see it come together is overwhelming. I am extremely elated we sent the call out to the people, they listened, and they came,” Nasheed said. “I visualized this at 1:00-2:30 in the morning. I knew a lot of brothers would come together. When I saw that imagery, on that stage, it almost brought tears to my eyes."
