Save-A-Lot to close North County store

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Save-A-Lot plans to close one of its grocery stores, leaving a food desert in another part of north St. Louis County.
The Earth City based grocery chain says it'll close its Pagedale store on November 6. Save-A-Lot says the decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance.
"All employees from this store have been notified and are being offered positions in other local stores," officials said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to serve customers from our other nearby locations, including our stores at Union and Page and St. Charles Rock Road."
The company is offering positions at other stores for its affected employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.