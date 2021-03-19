ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is targeting the most vulnerable for its mass vaccination event on Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 north St. Louis County residents will be vaccinated at the North County Recreational Center. The county health director said he's prioritizing underserved communities, making people living in certain zip codes eligible for the vaccine shots.

"People are taking this seriously, that they understand there's a disproportionate amount of deaths to people of color and they know we need to reach out and touch them where they are," Art McCoy said.

The mass vaccination event is targeted for 17 zip codes in the North County area, which is typically underserved and under-resourced.

Doctor Faisal Khan said it's crucial to get vaccines into these highly populated, highly vulnerable communities. Although 4,000 shots will be given Saturday, Khan said it's still not enough, especially concerns about the UK variant making its way into these communities.

"That poses a special risk for the vulnerable groups which is why it's absolutely vital that we get more vaccines so we can take care of those groups," Khan said.

Doctor khan said the county will be hosting more mass vaccine events like this one in the near future. Right now they're simply relying on the state for more shots. You have to be signed up with the county health department and have an appointment for Saturday's event and future ones.

"If you're an active person that doesn't want to stay in the house, it's best you get this vaccination so you can be safe and not be hospitalized under any circumstances of contracting COVID-19," McCoy said. "Do your research, and do what's best for you."