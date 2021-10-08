Wrestling at the firehouse
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A wrestling event Saturday night aims to raise money for the Swansea Fire Department.

Wrestling legend 2 Cold Scorpio will be at the fundraiser, which will take place at Swansea Fire Station #2, located at 144 Huntwood Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin an hour later.   

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids age 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to the Swansea Fire Department.

