JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An earthquake shook parts of Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.
The 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Olympian Village just before 3 p.m., according to the USGS.
The earthquake had a depth of 9 miles.
No other information has been disclosed.
