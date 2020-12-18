MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The children at Ranken Jordan hospital got a very special visit Friday. Saint Nick surprised them with gifts.
No worries...Santa tested negative for COVID before his visit.
Maryland Heights police and fire department worked together this year to raise enough money to make sure every child received a gift from Santa.
"Yeah, it's been a very tough year for everybody basically, a lot of people are out of work and didn't have the disposable income to give to us so it definitely made raising funds for this event and other things more challenging....a lot of businesses,” said Maryland Heights Police Officer Terry Hermis.
This is the 15th year for Santa has made a visit to Ranken Jordan Children's Hospital.
