ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Children spending their holiday in the hospital got a Christmas surprise Wednesday.

Santa Claus showed up to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in style, landing in a helicopter.

He was escorted by the St. Louis Fire Department, going room-to-room handing out gifts.

This annual event at the hospital has become tradition.

Santa has made a stop there for about 25 years.

