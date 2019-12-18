ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Children spending their holiday in the hospital got a Christmas surprise Wednesday.
Santa Claus showed up to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in style, landing in a helicopter.
He was escorted by the St. Louis Fire Department, going room-to-room handing out gifts.
This annual event at the hospital has become tradition.
Santa has made a stop there for about 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.