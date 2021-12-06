Santa, Mrs. Claus make a special visit to SLU Hospital

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A special visit was paid to a local hospital to thank some healthcare workers.
Chris Gooding and his wife have spent the last 20 years playing Santa and Mrs. Claus, making several stops to spread some Christmas cheer. This year, they headed to thank the medical workers at SSM St. Louis University Hospital who helped Chris beat cancer.
"I just hope that they realize how much they mean to us and how much they care, the concern, these people are just world class," Chris Gooding says.
Chris said chemotherapy claimed his beard, but now its growing back. He hopes it will be back better than ever for Christmas visits next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.