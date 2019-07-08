ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues announced Monday they have agreed to terms with left-winger Zach Sanford, who had been a restricted free agent.
The contact is worth $3 million and allows the Blues and Sanford to avoid an arbitration hearing.
Sanford, 24, played in 60 games in 2018-2019, recording eight goals and 12 assists. In the playoffs, he scored once and assisted on three goals in five games. The goal came in the 3rd period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Boston, only miles from where he grew up in Salem, Mass.
Through part of three seasons, Sanford has played in 99 regular season games, recording 12 goals and 16 assists.
