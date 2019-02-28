ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is in custody in connection with the robbing of three Walgreens, two of which happened in St. Louis City. The other happened in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Police said Monica Wells, 27, of Edwardsville, was arrested on Feb. 27 in relation to two robberies, one which took place in the 2300 block of McCausland on Feb. 20 and another in the 3920 block of Hampton on Feb. 27.
During the robberies, she reportedly had a knife.
Wells had quite a few aliases and was taken into custody following the Feb. 27 incident, police told News 4.
Charges are still pending for the Feb. 20 incident, according to police.
Police said she also robbed a Walgreens in 100 block of Vandalia Street in Edwardsville. She was charged in connection with that crime on February 19 under the name Monica Williams.
