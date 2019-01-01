RICHMOND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - Police believe two men robbed two gas stations and a store in Richmond Heights and Ladue Tuesday afternoon.
A BP station on Lindbergh in Ladue was targeted first. Police say two men, one of whom was armed, robbed the station.
A short time later around 3:00 p.m., the owner of the Phillips 66 in the 2200 block of S. Big Bend says two men walked in, grabbed a few items off a shelf, pointed a gun at him and took some cash.
The In and Out Market on Bellevue was also robbed around the same time.
The owner of the Phillips 66 says an investigator drove him to the market to look at the surveillance video. After watching it, he says the same suspects who robbed the Phillips 66 targeted In and Out Market.
