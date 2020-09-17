ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Paul Berry III and attorney Al Watkins filed a suit against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Thursday after pushback over Page's COVID-19 guidelines to youth sports.
The key argument of the suit is that school districts are a part of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), and St. Louis County, and Page, do not have the authority to overrule MSHSAA's decision except in cases of "bad faith or bias on the part of MSHSAA."
Berry is Page's Republican opponent running for county executive and the father of a student athlete.
The MSHSAA gives the board of directors the authority to organize and direct sports activities. Gov. Mike Parson didn't issue any policies preventing counties and schools from letting students participate in sports activities as part of his COVID-19 response plan.
The lawsuit claims Page works under Parson and therefore is exceeding his power by overruling the MSHSAA and not following the governor's policies.
Page's restrictions are "arbitrary and capricious in that they are not based on scientific evidence .... or medical evidence," according to the lawsuit.
Page formed the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force to help with making decisions but the lawsuit claims the task force hasn't heard from Page since July.
According to Watkins, Page's restrictions affect more than 100,000 youth athletes and a percentage of them rely on sports for scholarships and financial aid.
