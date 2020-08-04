CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Sam Page will represent the Democratic party on the ticket this November for St. Louis County Executive.
Page won a tough primary over Mark Mantovani, Jake Zimmerman and Jamie Tolliver.
Mantovani and Zimmerman split the vote aiding Page’s victory.
Page served on the St. Louis County Council beginning in 2014 but was selected to replace Steve Stenger, who resigned in April 2019 after being indicted by a federal grand jury for a pay-to-play scheme.
November’s general election will be the first time voters will be able to cast their vote for Page for county executive. Page will be the favorite.
Page has led St. Louis County through the coronavirus pandemic and has been met with both praise and opposition when implementing a mask mandate and reinstituting restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.