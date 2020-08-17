ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Details about St. Louis County's plans to expand testing in underserved areas will be revealed Monday morning.
County Executive Sam Page is expected to discuss his plan during his media breifing outside the People's Healthcare Services clinic in Ferguson. The clinic, which will officially reopen, is launching its coronavirus mitigiation outreach program.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Page has reiterated underserved communities have always suffered but the virus has shined a brighter light on it. The county executive said marginalized communities often don't have acces to a lot of medical resources, even when there isn't a crisis.
READ: Helping those in need: Telehealth service brings medical care to local shelters
As a result, free COVID-19 testing was provided to communities hit the hardest. There has been a total of 16,614 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County as of Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.