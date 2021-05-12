ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to talk about the county's plan to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated.
The anticipated announcement comes as children as young as 12 prepare to rollup their sleeves for the vaccine. The CDC's Independent Advisory Committee meets Wednesday afternoon to provide a recommendation to evaluate the FDA's emergency use authorization that came out earlier this week.
After the CDC gives it's endorsement of the vaccine for ages 12-15, then the state health department will also need to endorse the vaccine for that age group. Many organizations anticipate they'll be able to give the vaccine the adolescents by Thursday.
Some local school districts are working with local pharmacies to offer the vaccine. The Medicine Shoppe in Affton said the interest is higher in these clinics than ones they coordinated for older teens.
"It keeps getting longer, last count we had 430 signed up for that," Medicine Shoppe pharmacist Lynn Schmittgens said. "Interest is really high we're going to have to cut that off soon just because of how much vaccine we have available."
The store has tentatively set up a clinic for affton school district students 12 and older Thursday. The Ladue School District is almost full for their clinic scheduled for Friday.
