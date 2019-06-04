CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he is taking steps to make sure that women who work for St. Louis County get a fair wage.
Surrounded by women, Page announced Tuesday he is signing two executive orders that he said should erase a chronic disparity between what women and men earn on the job.
"Women tend to be paid less than men for the same job and often times women and men do not have access to the kind of benefits they need to take care of children and families," said Page.
The first order ends the practice of asking job applicants for their current or past salary, a practice which Page says hurts women and minorities.
The second order directs staff to find ways to improve paid family leave, employee child-care programs and to look at raising the minimum wage.
