CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Sam Page has been selected as the new St. Louis County Executive, hours after Steve Stenger resigned.
Stenger stepped down after being indicted. He is accused of being involved in a pay-to-play scheme.
Page was a councilman for District 2, which covers a swatch of West and North County, including Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, St. Ann and Olivette.
The vote for Page 5-1 (with one abstention). Hazel Erby was the only dissenting vote.
Stenger and Page had previously clashed over St. Louis County’s budget and a proposed ice rink in Creve Coeur Park. The rink is now being built by Hollywood Casino.
Page will serve until November 2020, when a special election will be held for the St. Louis County Executive.
The last such election occurred in 2004, when Charlie Dooley, who was appointed after Buzz Westfall passed away, was elected to a term of his own.
