ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many businesses in St. Louis County have already opened their doors since the coronavirus outbreak.
Now, the last remaining companies will be allowed to open Monday but with strict social distancing guidelines such as limits on crowd size, face mask requirements and disinfecting protocols.
Beginning June 29, capacity limits will be raised to 50 percent for all businesses while outdoor events will not have capacity limit.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said no more than 6 people can be seated at a table in bars. Groups larger than 10 people will also not be allowed.
If you enjoy sitting at the bar, you'll have to find another seat. Customers can't sit at the bar or any location within 6 feet of areas where drinks are prepared. In addition, health guidelines state customers will not be allowed to play pool, throw darts, or play arcade games or use any other shared recreational equipment.
One such bar that allowed customers back inside on Monday was the Lit Cigar Bar in Chesterfield.
"It's exciting and a little nerve wracking at the same time. We're glad to have everybody back and there's great anticipation to be back in the lounge and around everyone," said Brad Snyder with the Lit Cigar Bar.
The business only opened in October, just five months before COVID-19 hit. It continued selling cigars and started deliveries while the bar was closed for three months. Snyder says it was a little upsetting at first businesses like his had to wait so long to re-open but came to see that as a blessing in disguise.
"We had an extra few weeks to watch what went on. We watched to see what went went on in the county. Watched some things that people did well and some things that people didn't do well," says Snyder.
Snyder says they have made changes to comply with the restrictions local officials have put in place.
Movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys, and all other St. Louis County businesses will be able to reopen will reopen June 15, Page says.
In May, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said gyms will be allowed to open on June 15, echoing an announcement Sam Page made in St. Louis County.
The mayor said gyms, yoga studios and similar businesses are among the last major industry groups to reopen, given the nature of the businesses.
The Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Science Center and other St. Louis attractions will have to submit their operating plan to the city's health department for approval. The earliest they'll be allowed to open is June 8.
Pools in the city and county are on the same time frame, but leaders have said some will delay reopening due to a lifeguard shortage.
For a full of businesses in St. Louis County that will reopen and its guidelines, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.