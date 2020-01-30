CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a plan to improve pay for low-wage employees with a goal of getting to $15 an hour by 2022.
The process will begin by changing the minimum wage for all non-seasonal, full-time employees and contracted employees to $13 an hour as soon as possible, Page said. The Director of Personnel will make the request to the Civil Service Commission on the new pay rate.
Page said the minimum wage rate will reach $15 by 2022 with incremental changes each year until then. The county believe the incremental increase to $15 an hour will allow them to identify other areas to save costs that will offset the higher minimum wage.
“St. Louis County employees remain the strongest asset we have as we work toward better government,” Page said. “As part of my promise to make government work better for everyone, it is my duty to ensure that the people we rely on every day are compensated fairly for their work.”
Page said the county will also look at salaried employees who are not considered part of the low-wage category for possible pay raises.
County Directors will be tasked with identifying employees who have not received raises in recent years from Proposition P or other sources.
“They will be tasked to define a fair and just raise for each category of employees who have not received more than the nominal raise,” St. Louis County said in their press release.
