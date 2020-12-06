(KMOV.com) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway in the St. Louis region, but the pandemic has brought several changes to the yearly tradition.
Bell ringers must wear gloves, a mask and social distance when possible. Volunteers will not be allowed to wear the popular red aprons this year due to COVID-19.
"If the bell ringers choose to, we have some very glamourous plastic white aprons, disposable, that people can wear this year," said Cpt. Christopher White with Salvation Army Gateway.
This weekend, Chad Dickemper continued his annual tradition of bell ringing at a South County Schnucks. He's volunteering on behalf of South County Kiwanis and the Mehlville School District.
"We've seen an amazing amount of donuts but we've seen even more generous folks coming out of Schnucks to donate to the Salvation Army," he said.
This year, the Salvation Army's goal is more than $5 million, similar to last year's goal. It says the fallout from the pandemic only compounds issues of homelessness and food insecurity that plague some neighborhoods.
"Even though we're in the midst of an existing global pandemic, there are several existing epidemics that have always been going on," said White.
This year, there are fewer red kettles around the St. Louis area than in years past, but White said the generosity displayed so far this holiday season is encouraging.
"We've had 12 $100 bills donated at our South County bell ringing locations, and we appreciate that," said White. "But we also appreciate if you can give a dollar, maybe even a few cents, because every little bit helps."
