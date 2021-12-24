Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign ends, donations down for second straight year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting fundraising efforts for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign. Christmas Eve marked the final day for volunteer bell ringers to be out collecting donations outside of department stores and grocers.
"Our kettle campaign totals are lagging behind last year," said Major Kjell Steinsland with the Salvation Army. "We're hopeful if people are out shopping today they will help out and put a donation in the container."
The pandemic is not only hurting the amount of donations brought in, but the Salvation Army reports the number of volunteers has fallen 20 percent.
"Because of that, we sometimes have locations that don't have kettles when they normally would," said Major Steinsland. "But, people can donate with their phones using cash apps, so there are ways around it."
Friday morning, the parking lot at Dierbergs on Tesson Ferry was packed as shoppers grabbed last-minute items ahead of the holiday. There to greet them on their way in and out of the store was Rodney Harrison and his wife and son.
"I'd like to think in some small way I can bring a smile to everyone's face and that's important to me," he said. "Our world needs more of that."
He's been volunteering with the Red Kettle campaign for several years and has been bell ringing several times this year since November.
"I tell ya, it's not often you get a chance to work for something you really care about and this is fantastic," he said.
The Salvation Army's goal is to raise $6.7 million to help fund the numerous programs and resources it provides to the bi-state region. The Red Kettle campaign helps contribute to the overall goal.
While donations through this year's campaign are behind that of last year, the Salvation Army has several "virtual kettles" on its website that people can donate to. It also accepts donations via mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.