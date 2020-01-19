ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With temperatures dipping below freezing this week, the Salvation Army will open daytime warming centers across Missouri and Illinois.
The Salvation Army activates the warming centers when a cold advisory is issued or when the temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
The Salvation Army Corps operates the warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions.
Here are the shelters in our area:
MISSOURI
Arnold Corps
3740 Telegraph Road
Arnold, MO 63010
8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Euclid Corps
2618 North Euclid Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
Gateway Corps
824 Union
St. Louis, MO 63123
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Maplewood Corps Community Center
7701 Rannells
Maplewood, MO 63143
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
O’Fallon Corps
Community Center
1 William Booth Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63366
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
St. Charles Corps Community Center
2140 North 4th Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Springfield Corps Community Center
1701 West Chestnut Expressway
Springfield, MO 65802
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
Temple Corps Community Center
2740 Arsenal Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
ILLINOIS
Alton Corps
Community Center
525 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Belleville Corps Community Center
20 Glory Place
Belleville, IL 62220
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Lunch Meals MWF
East St. Louis Corps
Community Center
616 N. 16th Street
East St. Louis, IL 62205
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration
