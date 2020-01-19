Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With temperatures dipping below freezing this week, the Salvation Army will open daytime warming centers across Missouri and Illinois.

The Salvation Army activates the warming centers when a cold advisory is issued or when the temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

The Salvation Army Corps operates the warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions.

Here are the shelters in our area:

MISSOURI

Arnold Corps

3740 Telegraph Road

Arnold, MO 63010

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Euclid Corps

2618 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

Gateway Corps

824 Union

St. Louis, MO 63123

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Maplewood Corps Community Center

7701 Rannells

Maplewood, MO 63143

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

O’Fallon Corps

Community Center

1 William Booth Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

St. Charles Corps Community Center

2140 North 4th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Springfield Corps Community Center

1701 West Chestnut Expressway

Springfield, MO 65802

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

Temple Corps Community Center

2740 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

ILLINOIS

Alton Corps

Community Center

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. M-F

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Belleville Corps Community Center

20 Glory Place

Belleville, IL 62220

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m M-F

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Lunch Meals MWF

East St. Louis Corps

Community Center

616 N. 16th Street

East St. Louis, IL 62205

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Services Provided: Hydration

