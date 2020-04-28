BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com)- After making hundreds of layoffs, local charities say they're struggling to provide for the less fortunate. For weeks, Mers-Goodwill and the Salvation Army haven't been accepting donations.
Steffanie Pittner says she doesn't know where to drop off clothes she wants to donate. Due to safety concerns, Goodwill and the Salvation Army stopped accepting clothing and furniture items in mid-March.
"You would think people would need help and I would think the donations would be a good thing at this time," she said.
Dave Kutchback oversees 28 Mers-Goodwill locations in the St. Louis area. The organization, known for helping others, was forced to furlough more than 1,000 employees last month.
"It's made a significant impact on our organization," said Kutchback. "We've had a lot of people calling us just excited asking, 'When are you going to open?"
As unemployment numbers rise, many are needing discounted items. Stores in counties abiding by the stay-at-home order issued by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson can open shortly after May 4. But for locations in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, Kutchback says restrictions need to be lifted first.
"Please hang onto them (items you want to donate) were going to open as soon as we can," Kutchback said.
Once the organizations accept donations again, those items won't hit shelves for 3-7 days after being dropped off. Instead, they'll sit in a trailer quarantining until any bacteria is killed.
Salvation Army says it also doesn't have a set re-opening date, but they are meeting this week to find out how soon that could be. Both organizations are encouraging everyone to hang onto items they want to donate until they start accepting them again.
