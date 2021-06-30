ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Salvation Army is offering emergency rental assistant to qualifying renters in the City of St. Louis.
The organization received $1.19 million from the City of St. Louis’ U.S. Department of Treasurer Funds to assist residents in need of help. The Salvation Army is working directly with the city and the 22nd Judicial Circuit Courts to prevent evictions.
Click here or call United Way 211 to find out if you qualify for the emergency rental assistance.
