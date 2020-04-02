ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Salvation Army is pre-packaging and boxing up food at its food pantries in Missouri and Illinois.
This is to cut down on person-to-person contact. Additionally, food pantries are either drive-thru pick-up or door pick-up for boxes.
Here is where you can find Salvation Army food pantries:
Missouri
- Arnold Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday, 9:30a - 11:45a.
- Euclid Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Friday, 9:30a - 12:00p.
- Ferguson Community Empowerment Center: Emergency financial assistance is available by appointment only.
- Family Haven CIP: Food Pantry Tuesdays, 9:00a - 1:00p.
- Gateway Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays and Tuesday, 10:00a - 1:00p, Wednesdays, 3:00p - 5:00p.
- Maplewood Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday, 9:30a - 12:30p.
- O’Fallon Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Monday, Thursday, and Friday, 10:00a - 1:45p and the second Wednesday of the month 5:30p - 7:15p.
- Temple Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays 10:00a -12:00p and Thursdays 3:00p - 5:00p. Additional Mobile Marts Wednesdays, 3:00p - 5:00p. Community meals served Wednesdays, 6:00p - 8:00p.
- St. Charles Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Tuesday – Thursday, 1:00p - 3:15p and Fridays, 1:00p - 2:45p.
Illinois
- Alton Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Tuesday, 9:00a - 11:00a.
- Belleville Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday - Thursday, 1:00p - 4:00p.
- East St. Louis Community Center: Food Pantry Friday, 9:30a - 12:00p.
- Granite City Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 1:00p - 2:45p.
