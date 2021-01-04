ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Salvation Army is asking for any help the public can muster, as the pandemic has created an unprecedented need.
The organization received 155% more requests for assistance in St. Louis than last year.
With less kettles and less bell ringers due to COVID-19 over the holidays, the need is only growing and residents are still struggling to pay rent, mortgage, and keep food on the table.
Major Kjell Steinsland, the St. Louis Regional Commander, said the greatest need they have this year is for monetary donations, because their essential programs rely on them to get resources to provide help to others.
